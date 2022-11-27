Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.41 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $166.60 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00079716 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061384 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001474 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010035 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024301 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005222 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Moonbeam Coin Profile
Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,793,083 coins and its circulating supply is 458,859,474 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonbeam Coin Trading
