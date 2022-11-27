Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.41 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $166.60 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00079716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,793,083 coins and its circulating supply is 458,859,474 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

