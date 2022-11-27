Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €89.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($90.82) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

FRA:LEG opened at €63.82 ($65.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.90. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

