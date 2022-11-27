Morgan Stanley Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $177.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.95.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $188.20.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

