Morgan Stanley Cuts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $30.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $442,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $2,102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 114.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 161,044 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

