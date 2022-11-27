MUSE ENT NFT Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $358.19 million and $73,738.11 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.40134478 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $74,163.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

