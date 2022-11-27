My DeFi Pet Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 7% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $885,744.67 and approximately $608,769.66 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.01906577 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012069 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00032183 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040852 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.42 or 0.01752429 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.