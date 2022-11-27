MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

MYRG stock opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.05. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in MYR Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MYR Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MYR Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MYR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

