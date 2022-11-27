MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
MYR Group Stock Performance
MYRG stock opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.05. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.38.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.
