Nano (XNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $106.58 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Nano has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $106.58 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00004942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,186.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00447380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00116252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00829681 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00664413 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00242832 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.