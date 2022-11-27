Nano (XNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $106.58 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Nano has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $106.58 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00004942 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,186.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00447380 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00025747 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00116252 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00829681 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001715 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00664413 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006155 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00242832 BTC.
Nano Coin Profile
Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.
Nano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.
