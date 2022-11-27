Natixis Buys 42,746 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 42,746 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.09% of Starbucks worth $78,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

