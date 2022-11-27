Natixis Has $104.25 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Natixis raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 631,171 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 1.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $104,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $51.86. 296,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,137. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.89%.

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Insider Activity

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.