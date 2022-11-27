Natixis Has $167.30 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723,080 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,505 shares during the period. Citrix Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Natixis’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $167,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Shares of CTXS stock remained flat at $103.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

