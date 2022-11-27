Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 1,700 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,056,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 367.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $537.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $524.52 and a 200-day moving average of $516.35. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $438.21 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $502.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

