Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 17,767 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 225.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.