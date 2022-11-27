Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 2,673 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $401.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

