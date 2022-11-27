Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 36,291 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 740.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.