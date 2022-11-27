Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

