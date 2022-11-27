Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,783 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after buying an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.03.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.