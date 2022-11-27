Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 116 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

