Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 23.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $110.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.19. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

