Needham & Company LLC Cuts Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target to $5.00

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Super Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.
Super Group Stock Performance
Shares of SGHC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Super Group has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.
Institutional Trading of Super Group
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.