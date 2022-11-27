Needham & Company LLC Cuts Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target to $5.00

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Super Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Super Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGHC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Super Group has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

Super Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Super Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Super Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

