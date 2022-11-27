New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $31.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,176. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

