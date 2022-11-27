New Harbor Financial Group LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Uranium Energy accounts for 0.0% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

About Uranium Energy

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 2,615,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,225. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

