Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXST opened at $175.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $2,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

