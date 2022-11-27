Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$10.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$14.03. The stock has a market cap of C$630.91 million and a PE ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 258,413 shares in the company, valued at C$2,460,091.76.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

