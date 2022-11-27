Northern Trust Corp Has $1.06 Billion Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.44% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $1,061,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 32.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,147,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after purchasing an additional 410,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,696. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

