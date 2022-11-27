Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,989,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 941,298 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Intel worth $1,795,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,314,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,205,620. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

