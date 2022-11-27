Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,986,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,344,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.47. 1,313,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,958. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

