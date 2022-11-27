Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,136,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 911,073 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,156,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 2,320,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

