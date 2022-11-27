Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,455,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 440,722 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of NIKE worth $1,681,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.