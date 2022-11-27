Northern Trust Corp Sells 151,733 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,733 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.43% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,249,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.95. 594,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,741. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $264.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

