Northern Trust Corp Sells 279,801 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,676,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 279,801 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.37% of Accenture worth $2,409,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.24 and its 200-day moving average is $284.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

