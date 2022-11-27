Northern Trust Corp Sells 568,043 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,775,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 568,043 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Visa worth $3,696,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.79. 1,993,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.25. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

