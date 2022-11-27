One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Shares Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 10.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 17.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Price Performance

Shares of OEPW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 26,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Profile

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

