Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.51 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,441,000 after purchasing an additional 133,286 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 483.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

