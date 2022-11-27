Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.62 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $306.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

