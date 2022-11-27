Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,302 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

McKesson Announces Dividend

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $383.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $215.27 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

