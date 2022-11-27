Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 6,934 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after acquiring an additional 543,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 482,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $163.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

