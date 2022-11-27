Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 9,015 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $167.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average of $147.24. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.92.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

