Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 73.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 518.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $6,147,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 254,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 74,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.1 %

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

