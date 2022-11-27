Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,733,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MetLife by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,636,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,991,000 after acquiring an additional 694,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MetLife Trading Up 0.3 %

MetLife Announces Dividend

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

