Ontology Achieves Market Capitalization of $150.34 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $150.34 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,168.72 or 0.07229519 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00074856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00058954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023583 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

