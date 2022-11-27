Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001549 BTC on exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $83.46 million and $4.44 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.15 or 0.08419153 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00492203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.54 or 0.29938094 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,451,718 tokens. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.