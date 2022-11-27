Opsens (CVE:OPS) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$6.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Opsens Stock Performance

CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.39.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

