Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) & Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Critical Contrast

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.17 $2.90 million $1.02 12.75 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.71 million 2.44 $4.87 million $1.54 11.59

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 18.19% N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.33% 10.10% 0.90%

Volatility and Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Ottawa Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; business and construction loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; mortgage loans; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, safe deposit boxes, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand, NOW, and money market accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction and land loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. As of June 30, 2022, it operated six full-service banking offices located in Shreveport, Louisiana; two full-service banking offices located in Bossier City, Louisiana; and one full-service banking office located in Minden, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

