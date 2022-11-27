Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises 1.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.