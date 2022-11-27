Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

