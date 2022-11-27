Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at C$600,281.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 259 shares of company stock worth $11,420.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

