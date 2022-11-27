Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 15th

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $408.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

