Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PVL opened at $3.53 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

In other Permianville Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $106,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,385,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,780,582.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,300 shares of company stock worth $936,995.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

