Permit Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Netflix accounts for about 0.0% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Netflix by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2,129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 374,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,501,000 after buying an additional 357,773 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $285.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $676.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

